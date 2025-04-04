Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 30,778 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,334,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

