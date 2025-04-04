Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 233.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 67.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period.

Shares of APRH stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

