OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 33,843 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,843 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.