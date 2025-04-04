PAX Financial Group LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.