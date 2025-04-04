Puzo Michael J Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

