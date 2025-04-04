Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for STZ FY2025 Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.45. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $181.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.