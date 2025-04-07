Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,988 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriMas were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,444.18. This represents a 159.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Trading Down 4.9 %

TriMas Announces Dividend

Shares of TRS stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $865.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.55. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

