Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $197.03.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

