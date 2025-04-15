StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,726,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

