StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
