The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of INTG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

