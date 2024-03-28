Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.38

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $532.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

