Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Dynatrace worth $103,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

