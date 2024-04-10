FY2025 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ED. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

ED opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

