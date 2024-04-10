Head to Head Survey: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) and EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and EML Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.23 billion 22.48 $209.82 million $0.09 251.14 EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EML Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of EML Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and EML Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 9.43% 6.17% 4.78% EML Payments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies and EML Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 5 3 0 1.92 EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.35, suggesting a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than EML Payments.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats EML Payments on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that delivers software and updates across the business, as well as enables customers to deploy their software virtually in any environment; and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that provides unified access to open-source, self-hosted, and commercial large language models (LLM) that can transform structured and unstructured data into LLM-understandable objects and can turn organizations' actions and processes into tools for humans and LLM-driven agents. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

