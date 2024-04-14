Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $34.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

