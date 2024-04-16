Main Street Research LLC Invests $242,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 550,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

