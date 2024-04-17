Analyzing Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group -13.12% N/A -13.53%

Risk & Volatility

Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 18.68, indicating that its share price is 1,768% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay Pacific Airways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cathay Pacific Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 1.04 -$836.18 million N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $160.12 million 0.20 -$21.01 million ($0.36) -1.47

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 222 aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

