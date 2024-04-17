Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,155. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.