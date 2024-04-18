14,161 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VCR traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $298.15. 7,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,667. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $243.64 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.