ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

