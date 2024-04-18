Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,279. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

