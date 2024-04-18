AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

