Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.39. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 226,888 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $740.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

