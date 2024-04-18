Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up to $194.66

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.66, but opened at $208.88. Duolingo shares last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 272,697 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 610.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,154.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,154.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.