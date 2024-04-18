Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,757,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,491. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

