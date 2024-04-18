HF Advisory Group LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.39. The company had a trading volume of 239,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,299. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.