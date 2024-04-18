The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 391,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

