Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FOX by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 7,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

