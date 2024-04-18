Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,983,276 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

