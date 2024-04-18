Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bel Fuse comprises about 1.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.43% of Bel Fuse worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 17,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,252. The firm has a market cap of $719.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

