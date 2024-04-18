Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,718. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

