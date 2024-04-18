Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,574 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 529,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,284. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

