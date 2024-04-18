Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,217 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

ERTH opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

