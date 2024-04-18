NeurAxis (NRXS) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeurAxis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 228 748 1990 98 2.64

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.36%. Given NeurAxis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$4.78 million -0.68 NeurAxis Competitors $967.47 million $84.61 million 7.21

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeurAxis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A NeurAxis Competitors -314.77% -38.52% -22.19%

Summary

NeurAxis peers beat NeurAxis on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

