Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,317 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $46,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Up 2.5 %

NetEase stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,342. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.