Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 443,507 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,507 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in H World Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,321. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

