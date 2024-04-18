Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.1 %

NCLH stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

