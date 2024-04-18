Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

