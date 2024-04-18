Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 3.4%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 4,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 53,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Reservoir Media Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Reservoir Media
In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329 over the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Recommended Stories
