Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

