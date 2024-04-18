Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

View Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.