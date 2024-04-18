Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 1,796,789 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

