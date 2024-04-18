Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 763 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 430,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,491. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

