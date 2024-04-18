Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

