SVB Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

