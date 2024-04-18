The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

