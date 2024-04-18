Wealth Alliance Acquires 2,096 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8 %

AMD stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

