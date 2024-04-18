Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WHR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Whirlpool has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.