Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.86

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 38109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $551.54 million and a P/E ratio of 191.00.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

