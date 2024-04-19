Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Cormark increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.