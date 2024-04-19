Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Cormark increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE AYA traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 404,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.33 and a beta of 1.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.74.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

